Study find women feel left out of politics

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Study find women feel left out of politicsPlay00:58EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (904.88 KB)Published 9 May 2022 at 4:32pmTags .Published 9 May 2022 at 4:32pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesScott Morrison denies being dismissive of female debate moderatorAround 60 people feared dead after bomb blast in eastern UkraineTasmania's Premier has COVID-19 At least 31 dead in hotel gas explosion in Cuba