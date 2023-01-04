SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Sunak promises to 'halve inflation'Play01:09SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.05MB)Published 5 January 2023 at 7:14amSource: SBS News .Published 5 January 2023 at 7:14amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesChina expected to resume coal trade with AustraliaBarty returns to Open - but not to playVideo emerges of last seconds before chopper collisionWHO 'uneasy' about Chinese COVID data