Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro clash with police in Brazil

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro clash with police in BrazilPlay00:56SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.73MB)Published 13 December 2022 at 5:10pmSource: SBS News .Published 13 December 2022 at 5:10pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralia and Vanuatu sign Pacific security agreementWorst word or phrase for 2022 revealedQLD government says it's taking forensic report "seriously"Damning report released into Queensland DNA forensic lab