SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Swimmer missing in a lake in Victoria.Play00:56SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (882.75KB)Published 2 January 2023 at 11:47amSource: SBS News .Published 2 January 2023 at 11:47amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNine people killed in stampede in Uganda.Kathy Hochul first woman elected as governor of the State of New York.Australia demands COVID tests from travelers flying from China.Brooklyn Nets meet with success at the NBA.