Swimming governing agency votes against trans athletes in female contests

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Swimming governing agency votes against trans athletes in female contestsPlay00:54EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (843.38 KB)Published 20 June 2022 at 7:39amSource: SBS News .Published 20 June 2022 at 7:39amSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesEmmanuel Macron to lose majority in parliamentLogies awards held after a two-year hiatusVictorian government program aims help ex-prisoners find workFIFA Survey reveals online abuse of football players rife