Sydney Water commits to safeguarding ancient Aboriginal rock carvings at Bondi

Sydney Water commits to safeguarding ancient Aboriginal rock carvings at BondiPlay01:02Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (967.88KB) .Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesAustralia to deploy a specialised aircraft to Germany as logistical support to UkraineQueensland, SA and NSW experiencing the most cost-pressure nationwideNSW Rural Fire Service tells residents to prepare for dangerous fire seasonWorld Meteorological Organisation has warned of a record high global sea surface temperatures