Taiwan's Foreign Minister calls on Australia to install a military attache there

Taiwan's Foreign Minister calls on Australia to install a military attache therePlay00:46Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (715.88KB) .Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesUS Coast Guard investigating submersible implosionVoters head to the polls in Guatemala to elect next presidentGreek Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras acknowledges election defeatSpain's Carlos Alcaraz defeats Australian Alex de Minaur at Wimbeldon