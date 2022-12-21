SBS News - Google - Shorts

Taliban ban Afghan women from universities.

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2022 at 12:29pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 21 December 2022 at 12:29pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australia beats India in women's cricket.

Vladimir Putin's confidant offers to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

New South Wales parliament to vote for energy costs reduction.

Triumphant Argentina World Cup team returns home to joyous reception