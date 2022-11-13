Taxes set to rise in the UK to stabilise economy

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Taxes set to rise in the UK to stabilise economyPlay01:02SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (973.5KB)Published 14 November 2022 at 6:51amSource: SBS News .Published 14 November 2022 at 6:51amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesPotential legal action for Medibank following data breachSix dead and 81 injured in Istanbul explosionAnticipation builds for a meeting between Anthony Albanese and China's Xi JinpingEngland claims victory in T20 World Cup final