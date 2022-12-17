Ten people including five children perish in France fire

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Ten people including five children perish in France firePlay01:18SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.19MB)Published 17 December 2022 at 12:38pmSource: SBS News .Published 17 December 2022 at 12:38pmSource: SBS NewsListen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with https://SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesThe latest COVID-19 wave is likely to peak across Australia before ChristmasAn Australian and European study reveals the world is in its sixth mass extinction eventFIFA's president says football is not about politicsTwitter suspends several journalists' accounts