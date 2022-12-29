Tennis players at upcoming Australian Open will compete for more than $100 million in prize money

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Tennis players at upcoming Australian Open will compete for more than $100 million in prize moneyPlay00:47SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (729KB)Published 30 December 2022 at 7:29amSource: SBS News .Published 30 December 2022 at 7:29amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesBarricades in Kosovo erected by Serbians to be taken downAround one million people expected to attend the Sydney Harbour for the New Year's Eve fireworks displayNSW emergency authorities issue a flood evacuation order for residents of MenindeeCatholics pray for Pope Benedict as his health deteriorates