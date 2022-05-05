SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Tensions between Australia and the Solomon Islands Play01:12EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.1 MB)Published 5 May 2022 at 4:54pmTags .Published 5 May 2022 at 4:54pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesNew First Nations education resource launchedUS raises short term interest rateMaradona jersey fetches $12.5 million at auctionRussia agrees to ceasfire in Mariupol steel plant for civilian evacuations