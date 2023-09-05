Thailand's new government takes office four months after election

Thailand's new government takes office four months after electionPlay00:47Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (739.88KB) .Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesPrime Minister Anthony Albanese in Indonesia for ASEAN summitNationals MP Barnaby Joyce is outraged by Voice referendum statementsRussian officials claim Australian drones are being used to target Russian territoryThe UN Secretary General calls for more equitable financing for African nations