The AFL investigating whether or not to adopt a concept from the National Rugby league next season

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen The AFL investigating whether or not to adopt a concept from the National Rugby league next seasonPlay00:50SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (784.88KB)Published 20 September 2022 at 6:33pmSource: SBS News .Published 20 September 2022 at 6:33pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesGovernment defends removal of fuel exciseQueensland police defend their previous use of safety hoods in prisonsAn US contractor held in Afghanistan for two years released in swap dealBlinken warns U.N. about threats to press freedom