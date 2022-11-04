SBS News - Google - Shorts

The Australian Diamonds complete a clean sweep of their netball series against England

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 November 2022 at 2:51pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 4 November 2022 at 2:51pm
Source: SBS News
The Australian Diamonds complete a clean sweep of their netball series against England
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The Australian Diamonds complete a clean sweep of their netball series against England

A man arrested over the shooting of Imran Khan in Pakistan

The opposition accuses Labor of playing politics with the repatriation of women and children from Syria

Benjamin Netanyahu wins Israel election