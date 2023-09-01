The Boomers Basketball World Cup title pursuit is over as Australia loses to Slovenia

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Six-week countdown to New Zealand's election has begun

Local Hawaiian community adopting temporary schooling measures following deadly US wildfire

First weekend of Spring set to be one of the biggest of the year for auctions

NASA says new crater on the moon likely after Russia's spacecraft crashed into the lunar surface