The British Museum dismisses a member of staff after items from its collection found to be missing

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

A suspected act of vandalism on Sydney train network saw Matildas fans face long delays travelling home

Lithuania to close two border crossing points with Belarus amid tense geopolitical environment

Thousands of Matildas fans crushed after painful loss to England

Australia lose to Brazil amid preparations for Basketball World Cup