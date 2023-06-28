The death toll from a Russian strike in Eastern Ukraine rises to 11

The death toll from a Russian strike in Eastern Ukraine rises to 11Play00:48Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (757.5KB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesDefence Minister visits Solomon Islands PM for crucial security talksEngland wicketkeeper carries a climate protester off the field at the start of the second Ashes TestVictoria's coastal waters could generate enough renewable energy by 2030 under federal government plansA new guide launched to help First Nations communities look after their mental health