The federal Energy Minister confident Australia can continue to avoid blackouts

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen The federal Energy Minister confident Australia can continue to avoid blackoutsPlay01:28EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.34 MB)Published 16 June 2022 at 1:47pmSource: SBS News .Published 16 June 2022 at 1:47pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesThe Prime Minister officially signs off on more ambitious climate change goalsAn extra year of learning introduced for pre-schoolers in NSW and VictoriaAustralia submits more ambitious climate targets to the United NationsSocceroos player Awer Mabil thanks adopted country Australia