SBS News - Google - Shorts

The federal Energy Minister confident Australia can continue to avoid blackouts

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 June 2022 at 1:47pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 16 June 2022 at 1:47pm
Source: SBS News
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

The Prime Minister officially signs off on more ambitious climate change goals

An extra year of learning introduced for pre-schoolers in NSW and Victoria

Australia submits more ambitious climate targets to the United Nations

Socceroos player Awer Mabil thanks adopted country Australia