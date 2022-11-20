The federal government has continued to talk up its success at a series of Asia Pacific

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen The federal government has continued to talk up its success at a series of Asia PacificPlay01:25SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.29MB)Published 20 November 2022 at 6:30pmSource: SBS News .Published 20 November 2022 at 6:30pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesJosh Hazlewood talks up Australia's new rotating captaincy system for one day internationalsPolice say 'schoolies' are drinking less and behaving betterDonald Trump allowed back on Twitter - but says he doesn't want to returnCOP27 reaches a climate change funding deal for vulnerable countries