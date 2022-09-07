SBS News - Google - Shorts

The federal government likely to pass its signature climate bill after Senate debate

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 September 2022 at 7:55am
Source: SBS News

.

Published 8 September 2022 at 7:55am
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

East Timor addresses tensions over Greater Sunrise Gas Project

Federal Government addressing high unemployment rate of Australians living with disability

State memorial service in Victoria honours The Seekers lead singer Judith Durham

Scotland to freeze rent across country to tackle cost of living crisis