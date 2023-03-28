The government opens consultation on a potentially life-saving alert system for electric vehicles

The government opens consultation on a potentially life-saving alert system for electric vehiclesPlay01:09Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.05MB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesAustralia's banks are in a strong position to protect against turbulent conditions overseasThe Northern Territory announces an amendment to bail legislationNew South Wales premier-elect Chris Minns has been officially sworn inChris Bowen says the government's safeguard mechanism bill won't raise electricity prices