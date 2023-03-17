The ICC has issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin

Latest podcast episodes

Streets in Paris are littered with rubbish after the latest protests against President Macron's government

Australia's growth outlook remains stalled, due to the war in Ukraine, inflation and China's slowing economy

The president of Finland has met with Turkiye's president to discuss NATO membership

There are fears of another cholera outbreak in Malawi following Cyclone Freddy