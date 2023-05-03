The NT government will allow fracking in the Beetaloo Basin after five year moratorium

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The US Federal Reserve raises interest rates to the highest level in 16 years

White House says it can't "confirm the authenticity" of Russian reports of an alleged Ukrainian drone attack

The AFL has confirmed Tasmania will become the league's 19th club

Eight school students and security guard killed by 14-year-old shooter in Serbia