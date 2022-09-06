The Reserve Bank lifts interest rates again

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen The Reserve Bank lifts interest rates againPlay01:13SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.12MB)Published 6 September 2022 at 4:24pmSource: SBS News .Published 6 September 2022 at 4:24pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesIsraeli military says high probability journalist mistakenly killedRafael Nadal sensationally knocked out of the US open by a 24 year old AmericanA settlement for former federal coalition staffer Rachelle Miller finalisedA new survey shows women continue to suffer health issues after pandemic