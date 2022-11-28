SBS News - Google - Shorts

The Socceroos say they have no plans to play it safe, as they gear up for the World Cup clash with Denmark.

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 November 2022 at 2:47pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 28 November 2022 at 2:47pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Protests continue in China, police arrests demonstrators.

Mark Dreyfus is calls for bipartisanship support to establish a National-Anti Corruption Commission.

ASIO lowers Australia's national terrorism threat level from 'probable' to 'possible'.

Australian Red Cross launches new program to increase blood donors