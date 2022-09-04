The UK will today find out who will become the country's new Prime Minister

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen The UK will today find out who will become the country's new Prime MinisterPlay00:59SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (926.25KB)Published 5 September 2022 at 8:22amSource: SBS News .Published 5 September 2022 at 8:22amSource: SBS NewsThe UK will today find out who will become the country's new Prime MinisterShareLatest podcast episodesPakistan bracing for further flooding, with more rain predicted in the Lake Manchar regionExhibition explores racism and diversity through a series of photographsGreens Party propose new climate trigger to assess environmental impact of projectsInquest to be held today into fatal shooting of Indigenous teenager Kumanjayi Walker