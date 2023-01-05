The US House of Representatives still without a Speaker

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen The US House of Representatives still without a SpeakerPlay01:05SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1022.25KB)Published 5 January 2023 at 12:43pmSource: SBS News .Published 5 January 2023 at 12:43pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralia calls for China to release its COVID-19 dataSea World Helicopters director pays tribute to the dead and injuredFlood emergency in Western Australia's Kimberley worsensFloodwaters continue to rise in Western Australia's Fitzroy River catchment area