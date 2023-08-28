The Victorian Liberals are hailing a by-election win in northeast Melbourne

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Outgoing Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce to be questioned by senators on cost of living pressures

Tokyo Power Company workers continue to monitor data on treated wastewater released on Thursday

A record 4,200 migrants arrive on the island of Lampedusa in Italy

Hundreds of people join the search for the mythical Loch Ness Monster in Scotland