The woman who cooked a fatal mushroom meal that killed three says she is innocent

The woman who cooked a fatal mushroom meal that killed three says she is innocentPlay01:18Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.18MB) .Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesInvestigations continue into Queensland fire that killed a father and his five boysRussian strikes in Ukraine kill five, injure 30Funding shortfall in fight against fire antsImran Khan said to be held in deplorable and unsanitary conditions in prison