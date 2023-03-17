There are fears of another cholera outbreak in Malawi following Cyclone Freddy

There are fears of another cholera outbreak in Malawi following Cyclone FreddyPlay01:18Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.19MB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesStreets in Paris are littered with rubbish after the latest protests against President Macron's governmentAustralia's growth outlook remains stalled, due to the war in Ukraine, inflation and China's slowing economyThe president of Finland has met with Turkiye's president to discuss NATO membershipSlovakia has announced it is planning to supply Ukraine with 13 Soviet-era fighter jets