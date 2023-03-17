There are fears of another cholera outbreak in Malawi following Cyclone Freddy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Streets in Paris are littered with rubbish after the latest protests against President Macron's government

Australia's growth outlook remains stalled, due to the war in Ukraine, inflation and China's slowing economy

The president of Finland has met with Turkiye's president to discuss NATO membership

Slovakia has announced it is planning to supply Ukraine with 13 Soviet-era fighter jets