Thirteen people dead in disastrous floods hitting northern Italy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

.

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rafa Nadal to miss French Open, sets 2024 as retirement year for 2024

Greek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras says the country is ready to move to a new era

Climate Council marks unique opportunity for Australia to lead the world in transition to renewable energy

Australia committed to its relationship with the Philippines says Penny Wong