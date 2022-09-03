Thousands gather to pay respects to Mikhail Gorbachev

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Thousands gather to pay respects to Mikhail GorbachevPlay01:10SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.07MB)Published 4 September 2022 at 7:12amSource: SBS News .Published 4 September 2022 at 7:12amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNASA delays second moon rocket launch attemptExternal power disconnected at Ukraine nuclear plantMan charged with terrorism in US plane scareAid trickles into flood devastated areas of Pakistan