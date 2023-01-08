Thousands of Israelis took to the streets to protest PM's new government plans

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Thousands of Israelis took to the streets to protest PM's new government plansPlay01:25SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.29MB)Published 8 January 2023 at 5:34pmSource: SBS News .Published 8 January 2023 at 5:34pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesGreek Orthodox community in Australia celebrates the Feast of the Holy EpiphanyRussia, Ukraine trade accusations over Orthodox Christmas truce offerIran's execution of two more people condemnedUS spy who worked for Cuba released from prison