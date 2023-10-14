Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing the Gaza Strip after Israel announces ground assault

Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing the Gaza Strip after Israel announces ground assaultPlay00:38Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (591KB) .Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesAustralians have rejected an Indigenous Voice to ParliamentDFAT cancels two repatriation flights from Israel over security concernsNew Zealand elects Christopher Luxon as prime ministerHawthorne has chalked up a 14-point upset over Sydney