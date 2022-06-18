Thousands to celebrate Feast of Corpus Christi

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Thousands to celebrate Feast of Corpus ChristiPlay00:44EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (679.88 KB)Published 19 June 2022 at 8:05amSource: SBS News .Published 19 June 2022 at 8:05amSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesRefugee advocates call for visa status changes ahead of World Refugee DayCalls for coal-fired power plants to come back online to tackle energy crisisUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets soldiers on southern frontlineNaomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury