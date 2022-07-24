SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Three people die in Sydney house fire Play01:12SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.1MB)Published 24 July 2022 at 7:50pmSource: SBS News .Published 24 July 2022 at 7:50pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFederal Parliament returns next week Aged care providers call for urgent action to deal with COVID-19 Protesters in Sr Lanka promise to keep demonstratingFemale cyclists to take part in the Tour de France Femmes