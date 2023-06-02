Tienanmen Square anniversary expected to be quieter in Hong Kong following national security law crackdown

Tienanmen Square anniversary expected to be quieter in Hong Kong following national security law crackdownPlay00:48Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (743.25KB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesPrime Minister Anthony Albanese calls for stronger Indo-Pacific cooperation in keynote speechMan charged with murder over stabbing death of three-year-old boyAnthony Albanese committed to implementing war crimes report recommendationsUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken renews calls to end to war in Ukraine