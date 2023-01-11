Todd Murphy is selected in Australia's Test squad

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Todd Murphy is selected in Australia's Test squadPlay01:03SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (990.75KB)Published 11 January 2023 at 12:18pmSource: SBS News .Published 11 January 2023 at 12:18pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralian Catholic Cardinal George Pell has died in RomeData shows rents are still going up nationwide despite slowing downGovernment puts tariffs on climate emissionsTwo teenagers among 17 people dead following clashes in southern Peru