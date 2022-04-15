SBS News - Google - Shorts

Transgender people say their rights are being used as political fodder

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 April 2022 at 7:26am
Tags
.
Published 16 April 2022 at 7:26am
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Germany's Economy Minister wants Germans to start saving energy

Russia's defence ministry says it's struck a Ukrainian plant that makes anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles

Russia's defence ministry says it's struck a Ukrainian plant that makes anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles

The Labor Party promises to establish a national anti-corruption commission if it wins the federal election