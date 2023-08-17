Transgender youth in US state of North Carolina lose access to gender-affirming treatment

Transgender youth in US state of North Carolina lose access to gender-affirming treatmentPlay01:01Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (951.38KB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesAttack coach Brad Davis quits as Wallabies prepare to fly out for Rugby World CupCharities welcome government measures to ease housing crisis but call for further reformLeading koala conservation groups calling for immediate government action to protect the speciesWest African regional bloc says it's ready to enter Niger militarily if diplomatic efforts fail