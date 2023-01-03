Transport safety agency says helicopter crash investigaton will take time

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Transport safety agency says helicopter crash investigaton will take timePlay01:02SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (973.88KB)Published 3 January 2023 at 4:14pmSource: SBS News .Published 3 January 2023 at 4:14pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesMigration returns to pre-pandemic levelsTransport safety agency says helicopter crash investigaton will take timeFIFA President wants stadiums named after PeleGold Coast helicopter crash victims identified