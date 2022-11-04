Transport Workers Union is continuing to call for the removal of Alan Joyce as the chief executive of Qantas

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Transport Workers Union is continuing to call for the removal of Alan Joyce as the chief executive of QantasPlay01:13SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.12MB)Published 4 November 2022 at 4:27pmSource: SBS News .Published 4 November 2022 at 4:27pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesMulticultural resources for young people to warn them of the dangers of vapingMajor flood warnings for New South WalesThe Australian Diamonds complete a clean sweep of their netball series against EnglandA man arrested over the shooting of Imran Khan in Pakistan