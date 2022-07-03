Tributes for Victorian Labor MP Jane Garrett, dead at 49

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Tributes for Victorian Labor MP Jane Garrett, dead at 49Play01:06SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1 MB)Published 3 July 2022 at 4:32pmSource: SBS News .Published 3 July 2022 at 4:32pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesKyrgios laughs off suggestions he's a bullyMask mandates ruled out as COVID deaths near 10,000Thousands evacuated in New South Wales floodsDefence Minister hopes to speed up subs arrival