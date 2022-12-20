Triumphant Argentina World Cup team returns home to joyous reception

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Triumphant Argentina World Cup team returns home to joyous receptionPlay00:46SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.42MB)Published 21 December 2022 at 6:45amSource: SBS News .Published 21 December 2022 at 6:45amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesSearch continues for more than 30 sailors after Gulf of Thailand sinkingSitiveni Rabuka Fiji's new prime ministerMan charged over southern NSW flood deathsMurray River shut to all non-essential activity as South Australia prepares for flooding