Turkey opposed to Finland and Sweden joining NATO

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Turkey opposed to Finland and Sweden joining NATOPlay00:58EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (900 KB)Published 14 May 2022 at 2:36pmTags .Published 14 May 2022 at 2:36pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesUS Democrats gather to oppose anticipated Supreme Court ruling on abortionRussian soldier on trial in Ukraine for alleged war crime Weather bureau forecasts rain to ease across QLDPM announces extra funding for Sporting Schools program