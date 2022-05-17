SBS News - Google - Shorts

Turkey opposed to Sweden NATO bid

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 May 2022 at 3:12pm
Tags
.
Published 17 May 2022 at 3:12pm
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Labor says it will release full costings of its policies this week

The Coalition questions Labor's ability to manage the economy

Another dire climate change warning

Calls for mass shooting to be recognised as "domestic terrorism"