Twitter vows to protect privacy of users despite requests

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Twitter vows to protect privacy of users despite requestsPlay00:55SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (862.13KB)Published 29 July 2022 at 12:07pmSource: SBS News .Published 29 July 2022 at 12:07pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesOverhaul of regional grants program promisedVettel announces F1 retirementFIFA dismisses report 2023 WWC will be delayedAustralians urged to reconnect with friends