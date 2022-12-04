Two greats receive legend status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Two greats receive legend status in the Sport Australia Hall of FamePlay00:36SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (564.75KB)Published 5 December 2022 at 7:14amSource: SBS News .Published 5 December 2022 at 7:14amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesThe European Union looks to avert a drop in investment in clean energy technologiesAlleged Islamic State fighter has been extradited to Victoria and charged with a series of terrorism offencesLionel Messi dissects tough match after Argentina'sSocceroos players applaud fans for their support