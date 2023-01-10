Two teenagers among 17 people dead following clashes in southern Peru

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Two teenagers among 17 people dead following clashes in southern PeruPlay00:56SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (867.75KB)Published 11 January 2023 at 10:25amSource: SBS News .Published 11 January 2023 at 10:25amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralian Catholic Cardinal George Pell has died in RomeTodd Murphy is selected in Australia's Test squadData shows rents are still going up nationwide despite slowing downGovernment puts tariffs on climate emissions